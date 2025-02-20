$CXDO stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CXDO stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,753,064 of trading volume.

$CXDO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CXDO:

$CXDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,500 shares for an estimated $1,032,050 .

. DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 147,167 shares for an estimated $733,362 .

. DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $73,500.

$CXDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CXDO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

