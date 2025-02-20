$CXDO stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CXDO stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,753,064 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CXDO:
$CXDO Insider Trading Activity
$CXDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,500 shares for an estimated $1,032,050.
- DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 147,167 shares for an estimated $733,362.
- DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $180,000
- JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $73,500.
$CXDO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CXDO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 145,084 shares (+449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $758,789
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 96,088 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $502,540
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 90,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $474,496
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 86,162 shares (+65.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $450,627
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 76,113 shares (+432.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,070
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 65,026 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $340,085
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 61,320 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,703
