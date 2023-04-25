News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) are gaining more than 53 percent on Tuesday morning trade, regaining an uptrend. The shares have reached a year-to-date high on April 14. There have been no corporate announcement today to influence the stock movement. CXApp Gains 53% Currently, shares are at $9.63, up 53.17 percent from the previous close of $6.29 on a volume of 16,946,523.

