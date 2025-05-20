CXAPP Earnings Results: $CXAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CXAPP ($CXAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,220,000, missing estimates of $1,734,000 by $-514,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CXAI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CXAPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of CXAPP stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 343,664 shares (+400.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,263
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 50,997 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,892
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 43,069 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,757
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,982
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 31,563 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,403
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 24,342 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,905
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 23,277 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,946
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.