CXAI

CXAPP Earnings Results: $CXAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 20, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

CXAPP ($CXAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,220,000, missing estimates of $1,734,000 by $-514,000.

CXAPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of CXAPP stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 343,664 shares (+400.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,263
  • SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 50,997 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,892
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 43,069 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,757
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,982
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 31,563 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,403
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 24,342 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,905
  • XTX TOPCO LTD removed 23,277 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,946

