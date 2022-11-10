CX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.34, changing hands as high as $4.42 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.20 per share, with $6.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.38.

