CWTI Announces Private Placement to Raise Funds

May 27, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Current Water Technologies Inc (TSE:WATR) has released an update.

Current Water Technologies Inc. has launched a non-brokered private placement offering up to 16,666,667 common shares at $0.03 each, aiming to raise up to $500,000. The proceeds will primarily fund equipment sales and general working capital, with investments open to shareholders as of a specified record date. The offering may be oversubscribed, and the company reserves the right to allocate shares to ensure a fair distribution among investors.

