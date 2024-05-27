CWTI Announces Private Placement to Raise Funds

Current Water Technologies Inc (TSE:WATR) has released an update.

Current Water Technologies Inc. has launched a non-brokered private placement offering up to 16,666,667 common shares at $0.03 each, aiming to raise up to $500,000. The proceeds will primarily fund equipment sales and general working capital, with investments open to shareholders as of a specified record date. The offering may be oversubscribed, and the company reserves the right to allocate shares to ensure a fair distribution among investors.

For further insights into TSE:WATR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.