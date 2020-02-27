CWT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.43, changing hands as low as $51.02 per share. California Water Service Group shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWT's low point in its 52 week range is $48 per share, with $57.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.77.

