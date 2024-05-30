CWT International Explores Diverse Collaboration

CWT International Limited (HK:0521) has released an update.

CWT International Limited has announced a memorandum of understanding with PM Access World (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to explore a wide range of collaborative initiatives in commodity marketing, logistics, renewable energy, and capital markets. This partnership, timed with the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations, aims to strengthen economic ties and foster sustainable development in both nations. While the agreement shows potential, it remains non-binding and subject to further negotiation and regulatory approvals.

