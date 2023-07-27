CWST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.31, changing hands as low as $81.57 per share. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWST's low point in its 52 week range is $70.101 per share, with $95.782 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.70.
