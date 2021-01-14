CWST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.12, changing hands as low as $53.43 per share. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWST's low point in its 52 week range is $34.35 per share, with $63.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.15.

