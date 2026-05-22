CWM Opens a $521 Million Position in CORO -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

CWM initiated a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) during Q1 2026, purchasing 16,208,136 shares with an estimated transaction value of $521.1 million.

The new stake represents 1.4% of CWM's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) -- though it still ranks outside CWM's top five holdings

CORO shares are up about 35.5% over the past year, outpacing both the S&P 500 and its Foreign Large Blend benchmark by roughly 8 and 9 percentage points, respectively.

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What happened

CWM, LLC initiated a new stake in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) during the first quarter, according to a recent SEC filing. The firm purchased 16,208,136 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $521.1 million based on the quarter’s average closing price. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $521.1 million -- representing 1.4% of CWM's total 13F reportable AUM.

What else to know

This is a new position for CWM, LLC, representing 1.4% of its 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings following the filing: NYSE: IVV: $910.9 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSE: SPYM: $861.5 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: IUSB: $813.7 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE: SPDW: $807.2 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $693.1 million (1.8% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, CORO shares were trading at $35.81, up about 35.5% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 8 percentage points, and outperforming its Foreign Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 9 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.6 billion Dividend yield 2.19% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return (as of 5/22/26) 35.52%

ETF snapshot

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) is an actively managed fund from BlackRock that provides dynamic exposure to international equity markets.

Rather than tracking a fixed index, CORO rotates allocations among different countries based on BlackRock's proprietary research and macroeconomic analysis -- aiming to tilt toward markets with the most favorable outlooks at any given time.

The fund targets both developed and emerging international markets, offering investors broad global diversification outside the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

A purchase of this size -- $521.1 million -- obviously isn't the kind of trade a firm like CWM makes on a whim. It's a high-dollar, meaningful allocation -- in a portfolio where the largest position is 2.4% of AUM, the new CORO position represents 1.4% of AUM. Moreover, the decision to go active and international at this scale is worth exploring.

International stocks have been quietly outperforming their U.S. counterparts in 2026, driven in part by a softer U.S. dollar, relatively attractive valuations abroad, and growing institutional appetite for diversification away from a U.S. market that many consider richly priced after years of concentrated gains in tech. CORO's 35.5% one-year return -- beating the S&P 500 by roughly 8 percentage points -- has helped fuel that interest, and CWM isn't alone: numerous wealth managers have initiated new positions in the ETF in recent months.

For everyday investors, this filing is a useful reminder that geographic diversification still matters. CORO's active rotation approach means it isn't just a passive bet on international stocks in general -- it's an attempt to stay overweight the countries and regions with the best near-term prospects. The fund's 2.19% dividend yield adds a modest income component, and its 0.55% net expense ratio is reasonable for an actively managed strategy (though it’s higher than a passive international ETF). For investors looking to add active international exposure, CORO has -- at least recently -- backed up its approach with strong performance.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.