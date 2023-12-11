CWK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.92, changing hands as high as $8.96 per share. Cushman & Wakefield PLC shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.24 per share, with $15.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.