CWK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.77, changing hands as low as $17.52 per share. Cushman & Wakefield PLC shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.89 per share, with $20.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.68.

