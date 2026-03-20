CWGL 2025 Earnings Drop Y/Y as Sales Decline & Costs Rise

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd CWGL have lost 3.1% since reporting results for 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1% dip over the same period. The weakness extends to a broader horizon, with the stock falling 11.4% over the past month compared with a 3% decline in the S&P 500, reflecting sharper investor concern around the company’s recent operating trends relative to the broader market.

Crimson Wine Group reported total net sales of $65.1 million for 2025, representing an 11% decline from $73 million in 2024. The revenue contraction was led by a 14% drop in wholesale sales and a 6% decline in direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, alongside a 20% decrease in other revenue streams.

Gross profit also declined 12% year over year to $30.7 million, reflecting lower shipment volumes and higher inventory-related pressures. Net income fell to $0.6 million from $0.9 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, both basic and fully diluted earnings per share declined to 3 cents from 4 cents in 2024, highlighting the impacts of weaker operating performance on shareholder returns.

Other Key Business Metrics

Operational metrics underscored the challenging environment. Total cases shipped declined to approximately 372,000 in 2025 from 408,000 in 2024, signaling weaker volume trends. Wholesale performance was particularly affected by lower shipment volumes and higher distributor discounts, while DTC sales weakened due to declines in wine club memberships and tasting room traffic.

On the production side, total cases bottled fell to 435,000 from 466,000 a year earlier, and total grape supply declined to 5,236 tons from 6,433 tons, reflecting reduced purchased grape volumes. Despite this, estate vineyard productivity improved, with yields rising to 3.5 tons per acre from 2.9 tons per acre, suggesting operational efficiency gains in vineyard management.

Segmental margins showed mixed trends. The wholesale gross margin was stable at 40%, while the DTC margin improved year over year to 66% from 65%, benefiting from a favorable mix of higher-margin wine club sales. However, profitability in the “Other” category deteriorated sharply due to higher inventory write-downs tied to weak market conditions.

Management Commentary

Management pointed to challenging market conditions in the wine industry as a central theme affecting performance. The company highlighted a strategic decision to reduce inventory levels at wholesale distributors, aligning shipments more closely with actual consumer demand, which remained relatively stable as indicated by consistent depletion levels year over year.

Additionally, management emphasized efforts to protect liquidity and manage costs, including limiting discretionary spending and closely monitoring working capital. These actions suggest a cautious stance amid ongoing uncertainty in the premium wine segment.

Factors Influencing Results

Several external and internal factors weighed on the results. Trade tensions significantly impacted export sales, particularly in Canada, where shipments were suspended for part of the year. Inflationary pressures, rising input costs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty also affected demand and profitability.

Inventory-related challenges played a notable role, with higher write-downs reflecting softer pricing and demand conditions. At the same time, lower operating expenses (down 6% year over year) helped partially offset revenue declines, indicating disciplined cost management.

Non-operating income provided a temporary boost, driven by insurance and legal settlements related to prior wildfire damages. However, these gains are non-recurring and do not reflect core operating strength.

Outlook

The company indicated expectations for steady or improving margins contingent on effective cost management and pricing strategies. Management also noted ongoing uncertainty related to inflation, trade policies and consumer demand, suggesting that near-term visibility remains limited.

Seasonality trends are expected to persist, with stronger performance typically in the fourth quarter, driven by holiday demand and wine club shipments. The company continues to monitor macroeconomic conditions and industry dynamics closely.

Other Developments

A key strategic move was the acquisition of the Raeburn wine brand assets for $35.2 million in February 2026. The deal, funded through cash and borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility, includes inventory, intellectual property and customer lists. Management views the acquisition as an opportunity to enhance its portfolio and drive growth, though integration risks and execution will be critical factors to watch.

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