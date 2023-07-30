CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $928.26K Position in Zurich Insurance Group (SIX:ZURN)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,984.53K shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (SIX:ZURN) valued at $928.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 2,275.52K shares, a decrease of 12.79%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is 468.84. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $546.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 424.20.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 68,158MM, an increase of 62.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.63%, a decrease of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 27,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,164K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 1.65% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,700K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,139K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group Maintains 5.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

