CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $778.41K Position in Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE:KOTAKBANK)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31,970.37K shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (NSE:KOTAKBANK) valued at $778.41K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 34,095.37K shares, a decrease of 6.23%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of July 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kotak Mahindra Bank is 2,186.14. The forecasts range from a low of 1,595.80 to a high of $2,638.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1,875.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kotak Mahindra Bank is 253,387MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 60.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kotak Mahindra Bank. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOTAKBANK is 0.81%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 347,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 66,046K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,986K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOTAKBANK by 20.81% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 58,626K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,577K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOTAKBANK by 21.28% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 36,886K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,881K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOTAKBANK by 2.61% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 19,426K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 10,082K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares, representing a decrease of 78.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOTAKBANK by 38.35% over the last quarter.

