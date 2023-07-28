CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $530.36K Position in ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43,115.26K shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) valued at $530.36K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 43,573.55K shares, a decrease of 1.05%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ING Groep is 15.69. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $19.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of 13.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ING Groep is 21,283MM, a decrease of 31.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGA is 0.63%, a decrease of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 684,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,870K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,199K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27,804K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,419K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 11.63% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 24,901K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,692K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,759K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,387K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 18.05% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 21,247K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,926K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 2.49% over the last quarter.

ING Groep Maintains 4.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.