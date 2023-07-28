CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $523.93K Position in Flutter Entertainment (XDUB:PPB)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,683.57K shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (XDUB:PPB) valued at $523.93K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPB is 0.63%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 48,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,686K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPB by 32.42% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 95.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPB by 1,976.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPB by 29.40% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 96.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPB by 2,473.32% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,555K shares. No change in the last quarter.

