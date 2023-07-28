CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $496.15K Position in Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,851.15K shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) valued at $496.15K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capgemini SE is 223.95. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from its latest reported closing price of 173.10.

The projected annual revenue for Capgemini SE is 23,238MM, an increase of 5.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAP is 0.49%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.60% to 42,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,937K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 49.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 107.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,113K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 3.74% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,708K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 18.08% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,540K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing an increase of 48.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 96.39% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,228K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Capgemini SE Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

