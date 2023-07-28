CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $451.90K Position in Publicis Groupe (EPA:PUB)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,098.84K shares of Publicis Groupe SA (EPA:PUB) valued at $451.90K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 5,654.58K shares, an increase of 7.86%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of July 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe is 86.04. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of 71.00.

The projected annual revenue for Publicis Groupe is 13,257MM, a decrease of 10.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUB is 0.33%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 54,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,288K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,287K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 53.09% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,886K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 52.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 149.87% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,728K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing a decrease of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 9.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,988K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Publicis Groupe Maintains 4.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

