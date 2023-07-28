CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $364.00K Position in Bureau Veritas (EPA:BVI)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,350.57K shares of Bureau Veritas SA (EPA:BVI) valued at $364.00K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 8,471.67K shares, an increase of 69.39%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bureau Veritas is 28.64. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from its latest reported closing price of 24.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bureau Veritas is 5,971MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bureau Veritas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVI is 0.24%, a decrease of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 51,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,184K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,562K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bureau Veritas Maintains 3.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.