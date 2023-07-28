CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $359.74K Position in Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,061.26K shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LSE:IMB) valued at $359.74K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is 2,387.58. The forecasts range from a low of 1,696.80 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.40% from its latest reported closing price of 1,831.00.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,702MM, a decrease of 44.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMB is 0.46%, a decrease of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 245,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 38,224K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,708K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 6.67% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 20,183K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,411K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,259K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,479K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,111K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,216K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Imperial Brands Maintains 7.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

