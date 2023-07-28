CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $331.26K Position in Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,904.23K shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (MADX:ITX) valued at $331.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 7,904.66K shares, an increase of 25.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.52%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 201,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,526K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,873K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 10.48% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,201K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,212K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,058K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 17.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

