CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $309.01K Position in E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25,560.61K shares of E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN) valued at $309.01K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 25,999.85K shares, a decrease of 1.69%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for E.ON SE is 12.85. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of 11.58.

The projected annual revenue for E.ON SE is 88,697MM, a decrease of 26.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOAN is 0.45%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 339,082K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 42,893K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,285K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,223K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 21.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,988K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,887K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 16.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,033K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,910K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 19.74% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 10,009K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

E.ON SE Maintains 4.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

