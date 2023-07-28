CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $289.13K Position in HDFC Life Insurance (HDFCLIFE)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40,382.63K shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd (HDFCLIFE) valued at $289.13K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Life Insurance. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDFCLIFE is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.84% to 172,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 20,349K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,258K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCLIFE by 14.12% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 16,510K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCLIFE by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,701K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDFCLIFE by 3.81% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 11,534K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDFCLIFE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 8,278K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDFCLIFE by 17.31% over the last quarter.

