CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $253.64K Position in Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,496.00K shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE:RELIANCE) valued at $253.64K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Industries is 2,856.46. The forecasts range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of $3,547.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of 2,484.70.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Industries is 9,975,445MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Industries. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELIANCE is 1.41%, a decrease of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 602,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 113,947K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,472K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 24.71% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,169K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,709K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,343K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,366K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 0.71% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,044K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,644K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 15.28% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 27,116K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reliance Industries Maintains 0.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

