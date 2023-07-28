CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $246.98K Position in Logitech International (SIX:LOGN)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,854.32K shares of Logitech International SA (SIX:LOGN) valued at $246.98K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.90% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Logitech International is 53.67. The forecasts range from a low of 15.72 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.90% from its latest reported closing price of 61.62.

The projected annual revenue for Logitech International is 4,634MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN is 0.17%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.17% to 61,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 7,510K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 6,436K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,458K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,041K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 2,401K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing a decrease of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 33.84% over the last quarter.

