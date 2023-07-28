CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $243.03K Position in Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 52,946.30K shares of Ocado Group PLC (LSE:OCDO) valued at $243.03K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocado Group is 782.42. The forecasts range from a low of 313.10 to a high of $3,045.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of 769.40.

The projected annual revenue for Ocado Group is 2,892MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDO is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 193,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 47,079K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,399K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,017K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 20.10% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 5,417K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,902K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

