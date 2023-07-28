CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $242.90K Position in Danone (EPA:BN)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,106.27K shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) valued at $242.90K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danone is 62.08. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of 55.90.

The projected annual revenue for Danone is 28,746MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.63%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 145,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,127K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,155K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 6.42% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,211K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,373K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,596K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,047K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 20.87% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,880K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Danone Maintains 3.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

