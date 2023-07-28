CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $234.26K Position in Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (MEX:AC)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,172.00K shares of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B (MEX:AC) valued at $234.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 25,310.00K shares, a decrease of 8.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. - Class B. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.54%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 124,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 13,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,430K shares, representing an increase of 38.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 73.73% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 10,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,165K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 8.38% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 4,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 1.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.