CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $222.49K Position in LIXIL Group (TYO:5938)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,221.00K shares of LIXIL Group Corp (TYO:5938) valued at $222.49K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.09% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for LIXIL Group is 2,137.92. The forecasts range from a low of 1,747.30 to a high of $2,730.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1,924.50.

The projected annual revenue for LIXIL Group is 1,570,504MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 149.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in LIXIL Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5938 is 0.08%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 64,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,167K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,772K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 3,500K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,407K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5938 by 9.27% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 2,770K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5938 by 21.62% over the last quarter.

LIXIL Group Maintains 4.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

