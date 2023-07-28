CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $216.23K Position in Deutsche Post (FWB:DPW)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,810.79K shares of Deutsche Post AG (FWB:DPW) valued at $216.23K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 3,837.02K shares, an increase of 25.38%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.66% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Post is 51.37. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.66% from its latest reported closing price of 44.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Post is 87,302MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Post. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPW is 0.62%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 123,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,787K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,771K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 12.01% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,459K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 42.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,427K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 16.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,342K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 10.72% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,128K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 9.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.