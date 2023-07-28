CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $201.72K Position in EVO (STO:EVO)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,535.53K shares of (STO:EVO) valued at $201.72K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 1,497.75K shares, an increase of 2.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVO. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVO is 0.58%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 54,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,598K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 7.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,008K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,074K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 26.66% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 4,431K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 23.14% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,297K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares, representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 55.68% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,218K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 16.71% over the last quarter.

