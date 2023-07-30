CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $191.80K Position in Olympus (TYO:7733)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,619.70K shares of Olympus Corp (TYO:7733) valued at $191.80K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olympus is 3,048.10. The forecasts range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of $3,969.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2,230.00.

The projected annual revenue for Olympus is 943,193MM, an increase of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 123.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympus. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7733 is 0.36%, a decrease of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 254,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 47,385K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 7.49% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,798K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,155K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,326K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,476K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 7,017K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Olympus Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

