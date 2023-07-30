CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $190.91K Position in Keyence (TYO:6861)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 392.30K shares of Keyence Corp (TYO:6861) valued at $190.91K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keyence is 76,242.00. The forecasts range from a low of 43,430.00 to a high of $94,500.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of 66,270.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Keyence is 974,036MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1,583.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keyence. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6861 is 1.09%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 32,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 1.74% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,597K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 11.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 17.82% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,064K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 11.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,042K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Keyence Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.