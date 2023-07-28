CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $184.37K Position in Evonik Industries (FWB:EVK)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,201.45K shares of Evonik Industries AG (FWB:EVK) valued at $184.37K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evonik Industries is 22.07. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of 18.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evonik Industries is 17,475MM, a decrease of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evonik Industries. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVK is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 52,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 7,164K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 0.46% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,059K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 24.81% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 4,651K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 83.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 1,987.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,337K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Evonik Industries Maintains 6.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.