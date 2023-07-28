CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $183.62K Position in Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,068.73K shares of Iberdrola SA (XMAD:IBE) valued at $183.62K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 30,059.15K shares, a decrease of 49.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBE is 0.91%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 758,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78,773K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 45,736K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 41,736K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,939K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 6.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32,985K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,066K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 10.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,388K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,989K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 10.00% over the last quarter.

