CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $171.76K Position in Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 239.30K shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX:FFH) valued at $171.76K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fairfax Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFH is 0.69%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 3,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 3.27% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 157K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 113K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 107,301.09% over the last quarter.

LLPFX - Longleaf Partners Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 4.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.