CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $169.43K Position in Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,984.90K shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSX:GWO) valued at $169.43K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 2,484.03K shares, an increase of 140.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWO is 0.20%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.50% to 54,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 15,131K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,136K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 13.78% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 11,195K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,949K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 22.74% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,474K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 24.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,587K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Maintains 5.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

