CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $165.77K Position in ITC (NSE:ITC)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30,783.79K shares of ITC Ltd (NSE:ITC) valued at $165.77K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 35,354.80K shares, a decrease of 12.93%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITC is 476.99. The forecasts range from a low of 383.80 to a high of $567.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of 462.20.

The projected annual revenue for ITC is 757,209MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITC. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITC is 0.67%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 965,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 178,772K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,600K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 12.73% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 99,375K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,049K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 21.25% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 82,862K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,388K shares, representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 8.02% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 60,618K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 53,250K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITC Maintains 2.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

