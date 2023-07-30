CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $165.65K Position in Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:ST)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 89,965.70K shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:ST) valued at $165.65K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,227,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 163,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,450K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 21.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,259K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 0.19% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 84,897K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 57,808K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 9.76% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 50,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.