CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $165.27K Position in Bharti Airtel (NSE:BHARTIARTL)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,088.24K shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE:BHARTIARTL) valued at $165.27K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 21,065.63K shares, a decrease of 23.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.98% Upside

As of July 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bharti Airtel is 912.27. The forecasts range from a low of 707.00 to a high of $1,081.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.98% from its latest reported closing price of 885.85.

The projected annual revenue for Bharti Airtel is 1,612,434MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharti Airtel. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHARTIARTL is 0.64%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 443,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 122,556K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,887K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 15.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,959K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,168K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,831K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,483K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,329K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 12.17% over the last quarter.

