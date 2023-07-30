CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $164.98K Position in Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,343.17K shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) valued at $164.98K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 8,675.17K shares, a decrease of 3.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Music Group N.V. is 25.34. The forecasts range from a low of 18.28 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of 21.56.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Music Group N.V. is 11,116MM, an increase of 7.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.43%, a decrease of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 180,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 10,568K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,860K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 14.36% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,226K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing an increase of 38.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 59.89% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 7,948K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 7,109K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Universal Music Group N.V. Maintains 2.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

