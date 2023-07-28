CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $163.17K Position in Hexagon AB (STO:HEXAB)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,075.39K shares of Hexagon AB (STO:HEXAB) valued at $163.17K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 15,405.45K shares, a decrease of 8.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexagon AB. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEXAB is 0.45%, a decrease of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 285,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 52,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,954K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEXAB by 6.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,714K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEXAB by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,281K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEXAB by 2.41% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,156K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,415K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.