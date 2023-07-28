CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $157.87K Position in WDS (ASX:WDS)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,076.09K shares of WDS LIMITED (ASX:WDS) valued at $157.87K.

In their previous filing dated July 26, 2023 they reported 1,242.93K shares, an increase of 469.31%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WDS is 38.09. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $47.53. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of 37.83.

The projected annual revenue for WDS is 15,851MM, a decrease of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in WDS. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 231,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 39,340K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,282K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 10.28% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 17,072K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,080K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,510K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 13.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,136K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 13.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,991K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 14.32% over the last quarter.

WDS Maintains 11.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

