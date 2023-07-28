CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $139.59K Position in Israel Discount Bank (TLV:DSCT)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28,985.94K shares of Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TLV:DSCT) valued at $139.59K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Israel Discount Bank. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCT is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 120,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,389K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,380K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCT by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,492K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCT by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,655K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 4,116K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCT by 10.36% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,903K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCT by 3.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

