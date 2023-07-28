CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $135.35K Position in International Consolidated Airlines Group (XMAD:IAG)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 70,470.00K shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (XMAD:IAG) valued at $135.35K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAG is 0.15%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.93% to 327,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 121,680K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,078K shares, representing an increase of 72.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 290.15% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 34,033K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,788K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 90.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 69.68% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 14,463K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,217K shares, representing a decrease of 74.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 22.94% over the last quarter.

