CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $132.84K Position in EssilorLuxottica (EPA:EL)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 737.83K shares of EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA:EL) valued at $132.84K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EssilorLuxottica is 196.91. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of 177.28.

The projected annual revenue for EssilorLuxottica is 26,217MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in EssilorLuxottica. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.53%, a decrease of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 45,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,934K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 8.22% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,709K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,305K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares, representing a decrease of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,285K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.98% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 2,020K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 2.34% over the last quarter.

EssilorLuxottica Maintains 1.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

