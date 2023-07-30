CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $129.01K Position in HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,804.70K shares of HeidelbergCement AG (FWB:HEI) valued at $129.01K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 1,505.94K shares, an increase of 19.84%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeidelbergCement is 76.63. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $101.74. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of 69.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HeidelbergCement is 21,295MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeidelbergCement. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.12% to 27,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,564K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 19.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 10.35% over the last quarter.

ARTGX - Artisan Global Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 20.26% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 894K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HeidelbergCement Maintains 3.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.