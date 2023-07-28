CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $121.32K Position in FinecoBank Banca Fineco (MTA:FBK)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,145.76K shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA (MTA:FBK) valued at $121.32K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinecoBank Banca Fineco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.27%, a decrease of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 166,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 25,966K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,619K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 12,497K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,764K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 14.10% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 8,663K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 17.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,050K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 15.48% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 5,185K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,785K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 17.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.