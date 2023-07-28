CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND Discloses $110.68K Position in Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO)

Fintel reports that CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,932.80K shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (LSE:RTO) valued at $110.68K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 15,310.80K shares, a decrease of 9.00%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is 644.43. The forecasts range from a low of 464.60 to a high of $777.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of 644.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is 5,535MM, an increase of 49.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.52%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 494,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 77,657K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,943K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,154K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,129K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 31.57% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,216K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,801K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 24.92% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 22,101K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,660K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 25.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,269K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Rentokil Initial Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.